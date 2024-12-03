Human remains found in plastic bags near Lasbela

KARACHI: Human remains were found packed in two plastic bags near Lasbela Bridge on Tuesday, ARY News reported, quoting rescue officials.

As per details, panic prevailed in the area after human remains were found in shopping bags. The rescue teams were alerted, which reached the spot and retrieved the body parts.

The rescue officials said human head of the body is missing from the remains. The remains were shifted to the hospital for legal formalities.

A day earlier, human remains were also discovered near Paracha Cemetery in Qasba Colony, Karachi, police confirmed.

According to police, the human remains are likely of a woman as the police team had found a severed head of a female near a drain in the same area, a few days back.

The body parts were sent to the hospital for post-mortem, while as per the initial statement of Karachi, the condition of the remains poses a challenge to identify the body.

Earlier, the local police of Karachi found the body of a woman in a pit at the Metroville graveyard in the Site area of Karachi.

According to SSP Keamari, Faizan Ali, the woman was killed after brutally tortured, with her hands found tied behind her back.

The identity of the deceased is still unknown, and further investigation is underway to uncover the details of the crime.