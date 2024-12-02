Karachi: Human remains found near cemetery in Qasba Colony

KARACHI: In a shocking incident, human remains were discovered near Paracha Cemetery in Qasba Colony, Karachi, police confirmed.

According to police, the human remains are likely of a woman as the police team had found a severed head of a female near a drain in the same area, few days back.

The body parts have been sent for post-mortem examination by the police while as per the initial statement of Karachi, the condition of the remains poses a challenge to identify the body.

Earlier, the local police of Karachi found a body of a woman from a pit at the Metroval graveyard in the Site area of Karachi.

According to SSP Keamari, Faizan Ali, the woman was killed after brutally tortured, with her hands found tied behind her back.

The identity of the deceased is still unknown, and further investigation is underway to uncover the details of the crime.

The police are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

