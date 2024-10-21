Tortured body of woman found in Karachi

KARACHI: The local police of Karachi found a body of a woman from a pit at the Metroval graveyard in the Site area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to SSP Keamari, Faizan Ali, the woman was killed after brutally tortured, with her hands found tied behind her back.

The identity of the deceased is still unknown, and further investigation is underway to uncover the details of the crime.

The police are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

Earlier in the day, a man was shot dead by some unidentified individuals in the North Nazimabad area of Karachi.

As per the police officials, the diseased person was identified as Fazal Zaman, while a letter from the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has been found from the car of the victim, seeking permission for commercial shops, leading authorities to believe that the person might be in the real estate business.

SSP Zeeshan Shafiq stated that documents recovered from the victim suggest the incident might be linked to personal enmity.