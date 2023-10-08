Pakistan grieved over devastating earthquake in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday expressed deep sadness and condolence over the loss of precious lives and properties in the devastating earthquake that hit Western regions of Afghanistan on Saturday.

“The Government and people of Pakistan are deeply saddened by the devastating earthquake in Western regions of Afghanistan yesterday, resulting in tragic loss of life and widespread damage to property,” a statement issued by the foreign office spokesperson said.

“We extend our sincerest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and pray for the early and complete recovery of the injured.” The statement added that Pakistan stood in complete solidarity with the brothers and sisters in Afghanistan during this difficult time.

“We are in contact with the Afghan authorities to get a first-hand assessment of the urgent needs of those affected by the earthquake. Pakistan will extend all possible support to the recovery effort,” it added.

More than 2,000 people were killed in earthquakes in Afghanistan and more than 9,000 injured, the Taliban administration said on Sunday, in the deadliest tremors to rock the quake-prone mountainous country in years.

The Saturday quakes in the west of the country hit 35 km (20 miles) northwest of the city of Herat, with one of 6.3 magnitude, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

They were among the world’s deadliest quakes in a year when tremors in Turkey and Syria killed an estimated 50,000 in February.

Janan Sayeeq, spokesman for the Ministry of Disasters, said 2,053 people were killed, 9,240 injured and 1,320 houses damaged or destroyed. The death toll spiked from 500 reported earlier on Sunday by the Red Crescent.

Ten rescue teams were in the area, which borders Iran, Sayeeq told a press conference.

More than 200 dead had been brought to various hospitals, said a Herat health department official who identified himself as Dr Danish, adding most of them were women and children.