Pakistan Hajj mission returns lost 4,308 Riyals to pilgrim in Makkah

Setting a high standard of honesty and professional dedication, the ‘Lost and Found Cell’ of the Pakistan Hajj Mission has successfully recovered and returned a lost belt containing a significant amount of cash to a Pakistani pilgrim, according to APP report.

According to Rana Mujahid, the Shift Incharge of the Lost and Found Cell in Makkah, a pilgrim named Usman Shahid, hailing from Lahore, had arrived in Jeddah via Saudi Airlines flight SV-3735. During his arrival at the airport, his Ihram belt, which contained 4,308 Saudi Riyals (approximately 325,000 PKR), fell off and was lost.

Rana Mujahid further detailed that the belt was originally found by Haider Ali, the Pakistan Hajj Mission team lead stationed at Jeddah Airport. Despite the absence of any identity card or contact information inside the belt, the team ensured the “Amanat” (trusted belongings) was safely transported to the main cell in Makkah. Simultaneously, Usman Shahid, now staying in Building No. 301 in Makkah, had formally reported the loss to the mission.

“After the pilgrim provided specific identifying marks, the exact amount of currency, and other verifying details, we conducted a thorough cross-verification,” said Rana Mujahid. “Once satisfied, we invited the pilgrim to our office today and formally handed over his cash and belt.”

Overwhelmed with joy upon receiving his life savings for the pilgrimage, Usman Shahid expressed his profound gratitude to the officials. “I was deeply distressed and grieved over the loss of my money,” Shahid said. “The way the Pakistan Hajj Mission assisted me is beyond my expectations. I am extremely thankful to the Government of Pakistan and the Saudi authorities for deploying such honest and dedicated staff to serve the pilgrims.”

On this occasion, Rana Mujahid reaffirmed that the primary objective of the Pakistan Hajj Mission is to serve the guests of Allah and provide immediate solutions to their grievances. He advised all pilgrims