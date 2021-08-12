Pakistan has no favourites in ongoing Afghan conflict, COAS Bajwa tells EU envoys

RAWALPINDI: Ambassadors of Germany, Italy, Netherlands, and Acting Ambassador of France called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here in Rawalpindi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Thursday.

According to ISPR, during the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including the latest situation in Afghanistan and enhanced bilateral cooperation with the European Union (EU) were discussed.

The COAS reiterated that peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan, the ISPR added.

Pakistan has no favourites in the ongoing conflict and our sole desire is to help achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan, the ISPR quoted COAS as saying.

The Army chief said: “Pakistan values its relations with EU countries and we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.”

The visiting dignitaries also appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and pledged to play their part for further cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Meanwhile, Iraq Foreign Minister Dr Fuad Hussein also called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation, including Afghan peace process and bilateral cooperation, in various fields were discussed.

The COAS said that Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Iraq which are rooted in shared values and culture. He also appreciated sacrifices rendered by the Iraqi nation in fighting terrorism and offered all possible assistance and cooperation in the development and defense-related fields.

The Iraqi foreign minister appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for regional peace and stability, especially Afghan peace process, and pledged to keep working for better bilateral relations between two brotherly countries.