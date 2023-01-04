‘Pakistan has right to defend itself from terrorism’

WASHINGTON: The US State Department spokesperson Ned Price has said that Pakistan has a right to defend itself from terrorism, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The spokesperson while briefing the newsmen in Washington on Tuesday, said that we’re aware of the recent statement by the Pakistani National Security Committee. The Pakistani people have suffered tremendously from terrorist attacks, he said.

Price said the US is closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and called on the Taliban to uphold the very commitment they have made to see to it that Afghan soil is never again used as a launchpad for international terrorist attacks.

The US State Department further said seems that the Taliban have been unable or unwilling to fulfill the commitments they made.

In the last NSC meeting held on December 30, the National Security Committee (NSC) vowed to respond firmly to resurgent terrorism in the country and expressed the resolve that militants are enemies of Pakistan.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said that the participants of the meeting reviewed the country’s economy and law and order situation in detail.

The forum expressed an unequivocal opinion that Pakistan’s national interests will not be compromised and no one will be allowed to harm national security.

