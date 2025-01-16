High Commissioner of Pakistan presents letters of credence to Canadian governor general

Ottawa, Canada: Ambassador Muhammad Saleem, the High Commissioner of Pakistan to Canada, presented his Letters of Credence to Her Excellency The Right Honourable Mary J. May Simon, Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada, in a formal ceremony at the historic Rideau Hall.

The event was attended by senior diplomats from the High Commission, as well as the Consuls General of Toronto and Montreal, and the Trade & Investment Counsellor.

During his meeting with the Governor General, Ambassador Saleem conveyed greetings from Pakistan’s President, Prime Minister, and people to the leadership and citizens of Canada.

He emphasized the rich history and strong foundations of Pakistan-Canada relations, highlighting the potential for expanded collaboration on shared priorities.

“I am honored to represent Pakistan in Canada, a country with which we share strong people-to-people ties and mutual interests,” Ambassador Saleem said following the ceremony.

He expressed his commitment to fostering deeper and more substantive partnerships between the two nations, with a particular focus on economic diplomacy.

The High Commissioner underscored the High Commission’s and Consulates’ ongoing efforts to promote bilateral engagement through active dialogue, business linkages, and cultural diplomacy.

He also expressed enthusiasm for working with the Pakistani-Canadian diaspora, which he described as vital in strengthening the bonds between the two countries.