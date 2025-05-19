web analytics
Pakistan High Commission Ottawa observes Youme-Tashakkur

OTTAWA: The High Commission for Pakistan observed the “Youm-e-Tashakkur” today to pay tribute to the entire Pakistani Nation and the Armed Forces for their profound national unity and bravery during “Operation Bunyaan-um-Marsoos” and “Marka-e-Haq”.

Members of the Pakistani diaspora and friends of Pakistan attended the event at the High Commission premises in Ottawa. Special prayers were held for the martyrs who laid their lives in defending the motherland.

In his remarks on the occasion, High Commissioner Muhammad Saleem lauded the relentless resolve of the entire nation steered by the country’s leadership and valiant Armed Forces of Pakistan against Indian aggression. Underscoring Pakistan’s restraint and measured response, he appreciated the friendly countries who played their role in the de-escalation. He emphasized the need for dialogue to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and the wishes of the people.

