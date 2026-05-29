WASHINGTON: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has said Pakistan is increasingly being recognised around the world as a peacemaking state due to its consistent diplomatic efforts for regional and global stability.

During an interaction with Pakistani media based in the United States, Ishaq Dar said the international community views Pakistan with respect because of its role in promoting peace.

The deputy prime minister said he held a cordial meeting with Marco Rubio, who appreciated Pakistan’s contributions toward peace and stability in the region and beyond.

Terming his US visit successful, Ishaq Dar said he held several important meetings with international leaders during the visit.

Speaking about Palestine, he said Pakistan reiterated its principled stance at the United Nations, supporting the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and an independent Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al Sharif as its capital.

Earlier, Ishaq Dar held a bilateral meeting with Marco Rubio in Washington DC, where both sides expressed satisfaction over the positive momentum in Pak-US relations and exchanged views on regional and global developments.

According to officials, the two leaders agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, security, and counter-terrorism, while reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the Pak-US partnership through high-level engagement and shared interests in peace, security, and prosperity.