Pakistan has marked a significant development in its maritime sector with the arrival of its first fully transshipment cargo vessel handling multiple types of freight at Karachi Port.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs of Pakistan, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has announced on Friday the successful berthing of the first-ever fully transshipment cargo vessel, M.V. ERLIN, at KGTML terminal of Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

Speaking in a statement, the minister said the move represented a major shift in port operations.

“In the past, Karachi Port handled only container transshipment. Today marks a historic shift, with M.V. ERLIN operating as a transshipment carrier for general cargo, break bulk, and vehicles,” the minister stated.

Junaid Chaudhry described the development as a “quantum leap”, attributing it to recent reforms in the maritime sector aimed at improving efficiency, trade competitiveness, and business opportunities.

Pakistani ports are now fully equipped to manage all types of transshipment and transit trade cargo, including break bulk operations, for regional destinations, he added.

Federal Minister added that the move could help position Pakistan as a key maritime hub in the region, linking international trade routes and expanding business opportunities.