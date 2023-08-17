Pakistan Hockey Federation stopped from working, officials suspended

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has stopped the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) from working and suspended officials to ensure free and fair elections in accordance with the prime minister’s directives.

According to a notification issued by PBS, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHC) has been stopped from working except for camp organised for Asian Games and team management.

The suspension has been ordered to ensure the conduct of free and fair election following scrutiny of the clubs throughout the country, the notification read.

The Prime Minister’s office has recently issued a notification directing the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) to send reference against the PHF to FIA and also directed the PSB to hold free and fair elections of the federation in accordance with the PM’s directives.