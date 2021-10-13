Pakistan hockey player Imran Shah injured in Gojra firing incident

GOJRA: Pakistan hockey player and Olympian Imran Shah on Wednesday sustained injuries after being fired upon by unidentified men at Quaid e Azam road in Gojra tehsil of the Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the Olympian Imran Shah was at his medical store when unidentified men opened fire on him, resulting in a bullet wound. He was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Gojra for medical treatment.

The suspects fled from the scene after leaving behind their vehicle. The police have collected evidence from the crime scene and launched an investigation into the entire episode.

In January this year, former international hockey team player Islahuddin Siddique has been released after he was reportedly abducted early on Tuesday while going to attend a funeral.

I was going to attend the funeral of a friend’s mother in Gulistan-e-Johar when the three of them captured me, said Siddique while speaking with ARY News after his release.

He said that when he stepped outside of his car outside a masjid where he was going to attend a funeral, three suspects cornered him and forced him back into the backseat of his car.

At least two of them brandished weapons and they searched me, the hockey player claimed.

He said they stripped off his phone, Rs15,000 in cash, and his wallet and drove him across Karachi roads for more than an hour before they finally dumped him near Safoora Chowrangi area of District East.

