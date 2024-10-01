Pakistan hockey team awaits compensation post-Asian champions trophy

KARACHI: Despite passing 10 days since the conclusion of the Asian Champions Trophy, the Pakistan hockey team players still still awaiting their daily allowance payments, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The players, who were expected to receive a daily allowance of Rs 35,000, have yet to be compensated for their efforts.

The national hockey team secured the bronze medal, after ending in third place following a 5-2 victory over South Korea earlier this month.

Sources privy to the matter said that the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has not paid the daily allowance to the players even 10 days after the conclusion of the Asian Champions Cup.

Additionally, the players reportedly did not receive any allowance from the board before departing for China to participate in the event.

Despite improved performances and better rankings, the flow of payments has not improved for the team. The delay has left players concerned, especially given their commitment and recent positive results.

Last month, the Pakistan Sports Board came in the middle of a controversy after Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Tariq Hussain Bugti claimed that the national team had to resort to borrowing tickets from a Chinese airline to participate in the Asian Champions Trophy in China.

Bugti alleged that the PHF was informed just two days before the team’s scheduled departure that they needed to arrange their own travel, with a promise of reimbursement within 10 to 15 days.

In its response, PSB rejected the allegations while clarifying that it had already provided significant financial support to PHF.

In a statement, the PSB categorically denied “the baseless allegations” by the PHF that claimed the PSB was obstructing funding for the national hockey team’s participation in the coveted continental event.

“It is necessary to bring on record that the PHF requested an excessive budget of Rs.55 million plus US $60,000 in foreign exchange and sought funding for 27 players and six officials – a number far beyond international standards.