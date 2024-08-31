PSB rejects allegations of obstructing Asian Champions Trophy funds

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Saturday clarified that it had already provided significant financial support to Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) and was committed to facilitating the national team’s participation in the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy.

In a statement, the PSB categorically denied “the baseless allegations” by the PHF that claimed the PSB was obstructing funding for the national hockey team’s participation in the coveted continental event.

“It is necessary to bring on record that the PHF requested an excessive budget of Rs.55 million plus US $60,000 in foreign exchange and sought funding for 27 players and six officials – a number far beyond international standards.

“The PSB, adhering to global norms, offered to finance air tickets for 19 players and 4 officials. Despite this, the PHF claimed to have already booked tickets, to which PSB agreed to reimburse upon submission of original receipts.

“Contrary to these allegations, the PSB has already released substantial financial support in the recent past, including Rs. 37.5 million and Rs. 59.15 million to the PHF for various needs,” the statement added.

Additionally, the PSB said, it had approved further financial assistance, covering meal charges, accommodation, air tickets and visa fees for 19 players and 4 officials, as part of it’s unwavering commitment to promote hockey in Pakistan. The funds allocated ensure full coverage of all necessary expenses for the team’s participation from 6th to 18th September 2024,” it said.

The board said it had also arranged a three-week training camp for the players at Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium, that also included the stay of the players at Sports Complex Islamabad.

“It is important to clarify that delays in the release of funds have solely been due to PHF’s failure to provide required documentation in a timely manner, including the list of players and officials, computer clearance proformas, undertakings, and surety bonds. The PSB has repeatedly communicated these requirements to the PHF, yet necessary details have often been submitted late or incomplete.

“It is crucial to note that under Article 9.5 of the PHF Constitution, the Federation is responsible for raising its own funds. PSB, on the other hand, remains fully committed to supporting the national hockey team and ensuring its successful participation in international tournaments,” the statement added.