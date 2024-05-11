Pakistan Hockey team players to get Rs100,000 reward each

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday announced a Rs100,000 cash award for every Pakistan Hockey team player for their ‘outstanding performance’ in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024, ARY News reported.

Japan were crowned the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 champions as they secured a nerve-testing 4-1 victory over Pakistan in the penalty shoot-out.

Pakistan and Japan, both unbeaten in the tournament, went hard at each other in the final and turned out to be inseparable by the end of the full time as their scores remained tied at 2-2.

Japan displayed a dominating performance in the penalty shoot-out by converting all four penalties while Pakistan could score one, which came in the third attempt when Ammad Butt successfully buried the ball in the nets.

For the unversed, this was Pakistan’s first appearance in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final after a long 13-year hiatus.

The national men’s hockey team gave brilliant performances throughout the tournament defeating hosts Malaysia, South Korea and Canada while settling for a stalemate against New Zealand in the group stage.

In a statement, Mayor Karachi said that the Pakistan Hockey team showcased excellent skills in the tournament, reaching the final and making the country proud.

He added that Pakistan has one of the best hockey team in the world and the city of Karachi will always support the national team.

“The Sindh government is taking concrete steps to improve the national sport”, said Murtaza Wahab, reiterating that the doors of the city are always open for the national hockey team.