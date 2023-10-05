‘Pakistan holds sovereign right to expel any individuals including Afghans’

Balochistan’s Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai has said that Pakistan holds the sovereign right to expel any individuals, including those from Afghanistan if deemed necessary, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Balochistan Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai condemned the statement of the Defence Minister of the Interim Afghan Government Mullah Yaqboob. In a video message on X, Achakzai said, “I strongly disagree with the statement made by Mullah Yaqoob.”

“By seeking support from religious and political leaders in Pakistan, he has interfered in the domestic affairs of Pakistan.”

Related: Pakistan to share arrested immigrants data with Afghanistan

He asserted, “It is important to recognize that Pakistan holds the sovereign right to expel any individuals, including those from Afghanistan, if deemed necessary.”

The minister clarified that Pakistan will not succumb to any external pressure or influence. “In accordance with the directives of the federal government, the Balochistan government will take necessary steps to repatriate Afghan refugees within the next 26 days.”

♦️ I strongly disagree with the statement made by Mullah Yaqoob, Defence Minister of the #Afghan Interim Govt. ♦️By seeking support from religious and political leaders in Pakistan, he has interfered in the domestic affairs of 🇵🇰. ♦️It is important to recognize that 🇵🇰 holds… pic.twitter.com/MzNYKL1eLJ — Jan Achakzai / جان اچکزئی (@Jan_Achakzai) October 5, 2023

“Our decision to expel these individuals is based on our national interests and the need to maintain stability within our borders.”

Related: Interior minister blames Afghan nationals for ‘rising terror activities’

“It is crucial to ensure the security and well-being of our own citizens. Therefore, we stand firm in our resolve to address this matter in a timely and efficient manner. We understand the challenges faced by Afghan refugees, and we will work closely with the relevant authorities to facilitate their safe return to their home country.”

Achakzai clarified, “This process will be carried out in a humane and respectful manner, taking into consideration the rights and dignity of all individuals involved.”

“Furthermore, it is essential for all nations to respect the sovereignty and autonomy of others. We expect the Afghan Interim Government to refrain from interfering in our internal affairs and to focus on addressing the challenges within their own borders,” he concluded.

Pakistan has intensified crackdowns on illegally residing foreigners including Afghan immigrants due to a rise in terror attacks and drug smuggling.

The caretaker federal government on Tuesday set a November 1 deadline for illegal immigrants to leave the country or else face deportation.