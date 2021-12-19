Pakistan hosts 17th extraordinary session of OIC CFM today

ISLAMABAD: The 17th extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Afghanistan will be hosted by Pakistan in Islamabad today, ARY News reported.

The OIC CFM extraordinary session will be held at the Parliament House today in which the countries will review the steps and devise a comprehensive strategy to deal with the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, whereas, a joint resolution is likely to be passed.

The moot will be attended by around 70 delegations from OIC member states, non-members and international organisations.

Moreover, 20 foreign ministers and 10 deputy and state ministers will also attend the moot.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session today.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud, OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha will also address the inaugural session.

The foreign ministers from Turkey, Iran, Malaysia, Indonesia, Bosnia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan will also address the CFM session.

Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi will also attend the moot.

Earlier on Saturday, PM Imran Khan had welcomed the participants of the extraordinary session of the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) in Islamabad over a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

In a message from his Twitter handle, the prime minister had said that he welcomes delegations from OIC member states, observers, friends, partners and international organizations to Pakistan.

“The extraordinary session of OIC CFMs is an expression of solidarity with the Afghan [people] & to focus our collective energies on addressing the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan,” he had said.

Yesterday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said the objective of the upcoming Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is to find solutions to the impending humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan.

