Islamabad, Pakistan — In a landmark initiative, a leading university in the capital city has organized the country’s first-ever Green Journalism Conference, bringing together media professionals, environmental experts, policymakers, and students to address the urgent need for climate-conscious reporting.

The conference, held at the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) in collaboration with an international science and technology organization, marked a significant milestone in promoting environmental awareness through responsible media practices.

Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar and Member of the National Assembly Farhan Chishti attended as Chief Guests. The event drew participants from across the country and abroad, including delegates from Palestine and several other nations. An international video message from an environmental expert associated with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) emphasized the global significance of environmental journalism and climate communication.

The event centered on several critical themes shaping the intersection of media and environmental sustainability:

Environmental Communication — Strategies for effective climate messaging

Climate Change Reporting — Best practices for accurate, impactful journalism

Sustainability Issues — Media’s role in promoting sustainable development

Responsible Journalism — Ethical frameworks for environmental storytelling

Scholars from universities across the country presented research papers exploring these themes, while students actively contributed through 23 poster presentations and six documentary screenings highlighting pressing environmental concerns.

The conference recognized several prominent media personalities for their contributions to environmental journalism and public awareness. Their involvement underscored the growing influence of established journalists in championing climate-related causes.

Additionally, actor and media personality Muhammad Usman Malik attended in support of the initiative, highlighting the expanding role of public figures and artists in driving environmental awareness — particularly among younger audiences.