Pakistan hosts multinational counterterrorism exercise Fajar Al Sharq-V

RAWALPINDI: Two weeks long multinational joint counter terrorism exercise Fajar Al Sharq-V was conducted at National Counter Terrorism Centre, Pabbi with the participation of Special Forces contingents from the brotherly countries.

Exercise Fajar Al Sharq-V is a multinational joint exercise in the Counter Terrorism domain among the Special Forces of Pakistan, Bahrain, Iraq and Kuwait, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The exercise is aimed at nurturing joint employment and interoperability besides, harnessing the historic military-to-military relations among the brotherly countries.

The member countries have displayed zeal and enthusiasm for benefiting from each other’s expertise.

In October, the Pakistani and Malaysian armed forces held joint military exercises in two stages from October 9 to 22 in Malaysia.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Bilateral Army Exercise Series was held between Pakistan and Malaysian Armed Forces. The exercise commenced on October 9 and culminated on October 22 in Malaysia.

The exercise was based on two stages, namely Cross Training Exercise and Field Training Exercise.

The exercise has greatly benefited both the Malaysian and Pakistan Army to strengthen bilateral relations and establish friendly relations amongst officers and members of both countries by exchanging ideas, knowledge and skills, it concluded.