Pakistan hosts webinar on Kashmir solidarity

Salah Uddin
In a show of unwavering solidarity with the people of illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan called together a crucial webinar under the auspices of the Pakistan Embassy in Berlin.

Ambassador Saqlain Syedah presided over the virtual meeting, emphasizing the urgent need to fulfill the long-delayed promise of self-determination for Kashmiris.

The speakers, including Lord Wajid Khan, highlighted the importance of advocating for a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir conflict. They commended Pakistan’s continuous support for the Kashmir cause and called for international action to address the situation on the ground.

The event shed light on the dire situation in the occupied valley, where the rights of the Kashmiri people are systematically violated.

The members participated in the meeting stressed that the altered demographic balance in the region since August 5, 2019, and the suppression of their voices through oppressive measures, warrant global attention and immediate resolution.

In the closing remarks, Ambassador Saqlain Syedah reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering moral, diplomatic, and political support for the people of occupied Kashmir.

She emphasized the importance of considering ground realities when making decisions and warned against hasty actions that could exacerbate global crises.

