Pakistan sends another tranche of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has handed over three more trucks loaded with relief goods to Afghanistan as part of its efforts to avert the humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country, ARY News reported.

The trucks carrying 28 tons of essential commodities were handed over to Afghan authorities at the Torkham crossing.

The aid was sent by Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum and Save the Children.

On 30-Oct-2021, 3 trucks carrying 28 tons of humanitarian aid from Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum and Save the Children were handed over by Ashraf ud din, Addl Assistant Commissioner Landi Kotal to Molvi Usman, Deputy Commissioner Afghanistan at Torkham Crossing point. pic.twitter.com/0sP1VPjxNr — Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum (@PakAfgh63303188) October 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kabul, Mansoor Ahmed Khan called on interim Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and discussed strengthening of bilateral engagement including humanitarian field, trade and movement of people.

On October 17, Pakistan dispatched 16 more truckloads of relief goods to Afghanistan as part of its ongoing efforts to avert any humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.

In a tweet, Pakistan’s Ambassador in Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan had said the relief goods were handed over to Afghan Minister for Refugees Haji Khalil-ur-Rehman Haqqani and Deputy Minister for IDPs on Saturday.

The consignment included food items and blankets for their onward distribution among affected people.

Pakistan had also sent 13 trucks carrying 345 tons of relief goods last month, which included food and medicines.

