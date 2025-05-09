India faces global embarrassment as IMF approves $1bn tranche for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has dealt a significant blow to India’s aggressive stance on the international stage, as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a $1 billion second tranche of financial assistance for Pakistan.

The IMF Board’s decision, announced in an official statement on May 9, 2025, marks a key milestone in supporting Pakistan’s economic stability amid ongoing regional tensions.

Last month, Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement on the first review under Pakistan’s 37-month $7bn Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and on a new 28-month $1.3bn arrangement under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), the federal government and the IMF confirmed.

Read more: Pakistan seals $1.3bln in climate financing from IMF

“The Inational Monetary Fund team has reached a staff-level agreement (SLA) with the Pakistani authorities on the first review of the 37-month Extended Arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), and on a new 28-month arrangement under the IMF’s RSF with total access over the 28 months of around $1.3 billion (SDR 1 billion). The staff-level agreement is subject to approval of the IMF’s Executive Board. Upon approval, Pakistan will have access to about US$1.0 billion (SDR 760 million) under the EFF, bringing total disbursements under the program to about US$2.0 billion,” the IMF said in a statement.