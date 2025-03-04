Pakistan, IMF hold talks on review of loan program

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb briefed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team on the economic situation as talks begin for the review of $7 billion loan program on Tuesday.

The successful talks could lead to the release of the next $1 billion tranche from the IMF for Pakistan.

A presentation was given to the IMF delegation led by Nathan Porter, over economic indicators from July to February.

Pakistan’s delegation headed by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb briefed the IMF team about fiscal deficit, primary balance, provinces surplus and revenue collection from July to January, sources said.

The IMF team was informed that 1537 billion rupees fiscal deficit recorded from July to December.

Chairman FBR Rashid Mahmood Langrial presented briefing over the revenue collection.

The economic review discussions will continue until March 15 and will be conducted in two phases—the first focusing on technical aspects and the second on policy-level negotiations.

The negotiations will involve the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Energy, Planning Commission, State Bank of Pakistan, FBR, OGRA, NEPRA, and other key institutions.

Additionally, separate meetings will be held with representatives from the provinces of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan.

Sources earlier revealed that the nine-member IMF delegation will stay in Pakistan for nearly two weeks and will also give recommendations for the federal budget 2025-26.