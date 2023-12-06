Pakistan, IMF mission discuss ‘digitising budget process’

ISLAMABAD: The Minister of Finance and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Technical Assistance Mission discussed digitising the budget process, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to a statement, Caretaker Minister for Finance chaired the kick off meeting of IMF Technical Assistance Mission on digitising budget process at Finance Division.

The IMF mission was led by Fazeer Rahim and Sybi Hida, Senior Economists from the Public Financial Management Division accompanied by the IMF Resident Representative in Pakistan, Ms Esther Pérez Ruiz.

Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs Dr. Shamshad Akthar @1sakhtar chaired the kick off meeting of IMF Technical Assistance Mission on digitizing budget process at Finance Division, today. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/1RreEQNwzN — Ministry of Finance, Government of Pakistan (@Financegovpk) December 6, 2023

The minister underscored the need to tailor the recommendations to the specific needs of the ministry to improve the effectiveness of budget budget-making process through digitisation.

The TA Mission assured to propose implementable solutions to the ministry.

Earlier, it was reported that Pakistan would get another loan package of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after completion of the ongoing Standby Agreement.

“Caretaker government has initiated consultations for the next IMF program,” sources said. The government would likely to begin talks with the IMF for the next loan program in current month, according to sources.

The finance ministry officials said that the elected government will move forward the measures agreed by the caretaker government.

The ministry officials said that the new elected government would have to sign the IMF program as it will hold the reins of governance.