‘Pakistan, IMF reach agreement over release of nearly US$1 bn’

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin Monday announced that Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF) have reached a staff-level agreement and the latter would release nearly US$1 billion of the US$6 billion loan tranche, ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing a presser along with the federal ministers, Shaukat Tarin said that IMF had accepted an improvement in the economy of the country despite the COVID pandemic.

“Our journey towards economic progress is ongoing despite a global pandemic,” he said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He further shared that after an agreement with the IMF, the World Bank and Asian Development Bank would also share their resources with the country.

The finance adviser said that improvements are needed in the power sector, and the State Bank of Pakistan and measures were underway to clarify the working procedure of the central bank.

“We are implementing the reforms agenda of the government successfully and the IMF has also asked the government to continue with its tax reforms,” he said adding that they conveyed to the Fund that the tax collection remained higher than the target in four months by Rs200 billion.

Read More: PAKISTANI RUPEE BOUNCES BACK AFTER IMF AGREEMENT

He further shared that the IMF has lauded the Ehsaas and Kamyab Jawan programmes and there is a need to provide a targeted subsidy to the underprivileged segments of the society.

Shaukat Tarin said that taxation on fuel products needed to be hiked and from now onwards, they would require raising LDA on fuel prices by Rs4 per litre in a month.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!