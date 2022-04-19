Pakistan, IMF resume talks in Washington over bailout package

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has formally resumed talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington over the bailout package, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The negotiations with the IMF officials will remain continued until April 24 and the IMF will release US dollar one billion tranche after successful talks, sources said.

Governor State Bank of Pakistan Reza Baqar has been in Washington for talks with the IMF officials. Governor central bank will also attend the session of the World Bank’s steering committee.

Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance Miftah Ismail will online join the talks with IMF, according to sources.

The proposals for the next budget would also come under considerations during the talks.

It is being expected that the IMF will demand for 7,000 billion taxation target in negotiations with Pakistan.

Finance Adviser Miftah Ismail is expected to request for exemption from increasing the petroleum and power prices, sources said.

Earlier, the new government decided to resume talks with the IMF. According to sources, negotiations with IMF officials will begin from the point where it had been suspended.

