ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have concluded their final budget meeting, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reportedly securing major relief measures for the upcoming fiscal year, sources told ARY News.

Sources claim the PM of Pakistan engaged the IMF Managing Director on public concerns and succeeded in convincing the Fund on several key relief proposals.

According to sources, the IMF has agreed in principle to consider relief for the salaried class, with an estimated Rs60 billion package expected to benefit wage earners.

The global lender is also said to have agreed to an increase in the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) stipend as part of broader social protection measures.

Sources further state that pressure for an 18 percent sales tax on solar panels and stationery has been withdrawn. Instead, it is being proposed that no new sales tax be imposed on stationery items, while the solar panel tax may remain at around 10 percent in the budget 2026–27.

It is also reported that relief measures for students and parents have been included, with the proposed 18 percent tax on stationery expected to be dropped.

Additionally, sources indicate that no major changes are expected in taxation on the stock market and tobacco products in the upcoming budget.

The developments come as Pakistan finalises budgetary negotiations with the IMF ahead of the 2026–27 fiscal announcement.