Pakistan to implement climate adaptation project: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman has said Pakistan’s citizens and provinces will participate in landmark climate adaptation project.

Addressing a press conference here, Senator Sherry Rehman said that “The Living Indus” is great climate project of Pakistan’s history.

She said Indus River is economic, agricultural and climatic jugular vein of Pakistan.

Pakistan has recently passed through huge flood, water has gathered even in those areas which were prone to drought earlier, climate change minister said.

The government has devised a climate adaptation project in collaboration with the provinces.

“Everyone has to play role to take this project to completion,” minister said.

She said change in Indus River impacts economy of Pakistan. “We have to search the natural courses of the river,” minister said.

Senator Rehman said Indus River is facing pollution and we need to avert these changes. She said the climate change ministry has prepared 25 interventions for adaptation.

The Minister said Pakistan is adversely affected by the climate change despite its very little contribution to greenhouse gases.

