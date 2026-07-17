ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has imported more than 2,000 electric vehicles (EVs) through a Roll-on/Roll-off (Ro-Ro) vessel for the first time, marking a significant milestone in the country’s maritime and automotive sectors.

The successful arrival of the first-ever Ro-Ro EV shipment reflects the efforts of Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, in promoting modern and efficient maritime trade, a press release said on Friday.

The vessel, MV Grande Shanghai, successfully berthed at the KICT/KGTML terminal at Karachi Port, carrying over 2,000 electric vehicles.

Describing the development as a historic moment for Pakistan’s maritime industry, the federal minister said the arrival of the first Ro-Ro shipment of electric vehicles represents a major breakthrough in the country’s shipping and logistics sector.

He noted that Ro-Ro (Roll-on/Roll-off) shipping allows vehicles to be driven directly onto and off the vessel using built-in ramps, eliminating the need for cranes or container handling. This method is faster, more efficient, and more cost-effective than conventional container shipping.

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Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said the successful handling of the first Ro-Ro EV shipment at Karachi Port demonstrates Pakistan’s growing capability to facilitate modern maritime trade.

He added that the expansion of advanced port infrastructure and shipping services will further strengthen the country’s trade potential and improve logistics efficiency.

The minister emphasized that Karachi Port is steadily moving toward international standards by adopting modern shipping practices and enhancing port facilities, paving the way for increased global connectivity and trade competitiveness.