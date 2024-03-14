24.9 C
Pakistan improves human development rankings

Pakistan has advanced three steps in the global Human Development Index (HDI) rankings, securing the 161st position, according to the report.

This is shows a slight decline from the previous index, when Pakistan was ranked 164th at the index last year with 0.540 points.

Sri Lanka, ranked 78th, is the top in South Asia with 0.780 points, followed by Bangladesh at 129th with 0.670 points, while India is 134th with 0.644 points. Nepal is at 146th, and Afghanistan is at the bottom in the region at 182nd with 0.462 points, although it’s slightly above the 10 lowest.

Somalia, ranked 193rd with 0.380 points, is last on the list, while Switzerland is number 1 with 0.967 points, followed by Norway with 0.966 points.

The HDI serves as a comprehensive measure, encompassing factors such as per capita income, educational attainment, and life expectancy. Initiated in 1990 under the guidance of the late Dr Mahbubul Haq, a former Pakistani finance minister, the Human Development Report aims to provide insight into global development trends.

UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner expressed concern over the widening human development gap between rich and poor nations, emphasising the urgent need for collective action to address global challenges.

