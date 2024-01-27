Pakistan in touch with Iran over ‘horrifying killing’ of 9 nationals in Saravan

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Saturday stated that it was in touch with Iran’s authorities over “horrifying and despicable” killing of nine Pakistani nationals by unidentified gunmen in the Sirkan neighbourhood of Saravan city, ARY News reported.

Iranian news agency reported earlier today that “according to witnesses, this morning unknown armed men killed nine non-Iranians in a house in the Sirkan neighbourhood of Saravan city” in the Sistan-Baluchistan province.

So far, no group or individuals had claimed responsibility, the agency added.

According to the information available with ARY News, among the victims, five hailed from different areas of Alipur in Punjab province and had been working in Iran for the past decade.

A statement issued by FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said: “It is a horrifying and despicable incident and we condemn it unequivocally. We are in touch with Iranian authorities and have underscored the need to immediately investigate the incident and hold to account those involved in this heinous crime.”

The spokesperson mentioned that Pakistan’s consul in Zahedan was en route to the hospital where injured individuals are being treated, and is expected to arrive in a few hours due to the long distances and security imperatives involved.

During his visit, he will also meet with local authorities and, among other things, stress the urgent need for strong action against the perpetrators of this crime.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch declared that Pakistan is fully aware of the gravity of this matter and is taking all necessary measures. The embassy is committed to expeditiously repatriating the deceased.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson expressed resolve, stating that such cowardly attacks cannot deter Pakistan from its determination to fight terrorism.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran condemned the “horrifying killings” and called upon Iran to extend full cooperation with Pakistani authorities on the matter.

“Deeply shocked by horrifying killing of 9 Pakistanis in Saravan. Embassy will extend full support to bereaved families. Counsel Zahidan is already on his way to incident site [and] hospital where injured are under treatment. We called upon [Iran] to extend full cooperation in the matter,” the ambassador wrote on X.

The development came a day after Mudassir arrived in Tehran while his Iranian counterpart landed in Islamabad, signalling the full restoration of diplomatic relations between the two neighbouring countries following deadly cross-border attacks.