Pakistan inaugurates its first anti-rape crisis center in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The first Anti-Rape Crisis Center of Pakistan was inaugurated at PIMS Hospital, Islamabad, ARY News reported on Monday.

During the inauguration ceremony, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, highlighted the severity of sexual violence in our society.

The first anti-rape crisis cell in PIMS Islamabad means improved forensics and faster help for survivors of violence. Truly a step in the right direction for preventing gender-based violence! pic.twitter.com/VaqdqPpHj8 — Jane Marriott (@JaneMarriottUK) January 15, 2024

The Commissioner emphasized the need for collaborative efforts to combat sexual violence, declaring that collaborative efforts will be required to address this raising issue.

The Commissioner pledged ongoing support for efforts aimed at preventing and addressing sexual violence.