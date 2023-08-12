Pakistan Independence Day: President approves remission for prisoners

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday approved remission of 180 days for prisoners on the occasion of Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued from the President’s House, President Alvi reduced the sentences under Article 45 of the Constitution.

Sentences of those prisoners would be remitted who were serving life sentences.

“Sentences would be remitted for those male prisoners who are aged 65 or above or those who have served at least 15 years of their sentence. Similarly, women prisoners aged 60 or above or those who have served at least 20 years of their sentence will get remission,” said the statement.

Prisoners who were under 18 and had served a third of their sentences would also get remission in sentences.

However, the remission will not apply to those convicted of murder, espionage, terrorism, rape, robbery, theft, kidnapping, financial crimes, anti-state activities and those who caused loss to the national exchequer.

The nation is all set to celebrate Independence Day on Monday (August 14) with great enthusiasm and fervor across the country including the twin cities.

The national flags could be seen hoisted on main roads including the highways of the federal capital. The cultural and literary organisations have arranged special programs to celebrate Independence Day.

On Independence Day, the national flag will be hoisted at Important public buildings, Heritage sites and monumental buildings across Pakistan. These sites would also be illuminated with colourful lights to celebrate the day.