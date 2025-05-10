Pakistan, India agree to start talks on a broad set of issues: Trump’s aide

United States (US) Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Pakistan and India agreed to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site following a ceasefire between the two countries.

In a post on X, Marco Rubio, who serves as the principal advisor to US President Donald Trump, said that over the past 48 hours, he along with US Vice President JD Vance remained in touch with top officials including prime ministers of both countries.

“VP Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik,” Marco Rubio said.

“I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site. We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace.”

US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that both Pakistan and India have agreed for a ceasefire, hours after Pakistan retaliated in response to Indian attacks and launched ‘Bunyan Um Marsoos’ against Indian military.

Minutes after Donald Trump’s tweet, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar also confirmed the development.

“Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Ishaq Dar wrote on social media platform X.

In the wee hours of Saturday, Pakistan launched the military operation ‘Bunyan Um Marsoos ’ — Iron Wall, against India and targeted the several strategic installations, state media reported.

Seven sites in India were targeted including the key Pathankot air base, Udhampur air base, Gujarat air base. Rajhastan air base and Brahmos storage site, security sources said.