Pakistan hopes India will abide by rules after assuming UNSC presidency

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan expressed the hope on Saturday that India would abide by the relevant rules and norms after assuming the presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on August 1.

In response to media queries regarding India assuming the presidency of the UNSC for the month of August, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is held by each of the members in turn for one month, following the English alphabetical order of the Member States’ names.

The president is responsible for the conduct and running of meetings of the Security Council and is bound to act in accordance with the Rules of Procedures, he added.

“We hope that India will abide by the relevant rules and norms governing the conduct of the Security Council Presidency,” Chaudhri said.

“As India assumes this role, we would also like to once again remind it of its legal obligation to implement the UNSC resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.”