PM Shehbaz lauds armed forces for resounding response to India

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif lauded Pakistan’s armed forces for giving a befitting reply to India’s provocation under the Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.

Addressing the nation, the prime minister started with Quranic verse from Surah Al-Saff (61:4) and said that India attempted to impose war on Pakistan, using the Pahalgam incident as a pretext.

“Our brave and valiant forces delivered a resounding response, bringing the enemy to its knees.”

PM Shehbaz extended congratulations to the proud and dignified people of Pakistan, saying that the world has been made aware that Pakistan is a sovereign and honorable nation.

The prime minister said that Pakistan had offered a transparent and impartial investigation to India into the Pahalgam incident and showed patience and tolerance towards India’s baseless allegations.

In response, PM Shehbaz said, India targeted innocent people of Pakistan with planes, drones and missiles.

“India also unsuccessfully tried to target military installations and water reservoirs of Pakistan. We dealt with the enemy in a way that upholds the dignity of our nation,” he added.

PM Shehbaz hailed Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar, Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and all soldiers and officers involved in the Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.

“I extend my deepest thanks to General Asim Munir for leading this great triumph and warmly commend Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar and his valiant team,” the prime minister said.

He also acknowledged the unity displayed by Pakistan’s political leadership and parliament, expressing gratitude to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari for their wise counsel.

He praised journalists and social media users for countering India’s misinformation with responsible reporting.

PM Sharif extended thanks to international leaders, particularly US President Donald Trump for his efforts in facilitating a ceasefire.

He also expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkiye, and Qatar for their unwavering support, specifically naming Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Sheikh Tamim, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for their encouragement and brotherly solidarity.

“Their support for Pakistan at this critical juncture has been invaluable,” he said.

Additionally, the prime minister thanked the UN Secretary-General, the UK, and other friendly nations for their contributions to the ceasefire.

Expressing his firm belief, he said after overcoming this crisis, all the governments and institutions would focus their energies on the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and would not rest till the country carve a niche among the comity of nations.

Soon after United States President Donald Trump made the announcement of ceasefire between Pakistan and India, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar also confirmed the development.

“Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Ishaq Dar wrote on social media platform X.