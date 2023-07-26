Pakistan-India Cricket World Cup fixture getting rescheduled?

The Pakistan-India fixture in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in Ahmedabad is one of the highly-anticipated contests but the game may be rescheduled due to security reasons.

The arch-rivals will clash on October 15. The date coincides with the first day of the Navratri festival. The joyous event is significantly celebrated in Gujrat state, which hosts the city.

The security agencies are reportedly concerned that managing the influx of fans and their safety may be problematic.

The officials raised their concerns with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which has acknowledged them. The governing body of the sport in the country is exploring different options for staging the match.

“We are mulling the options that we have, and a decision in this regard will be taken soon,” a BCCI official stated. “We have been told by the security agencies that a high-profile game like India vs. Pakistan, for which thousands of traveling fans are expected to reach Ahmedabad, should be avoided since they will be stretched because of Navratri.”

It is pertinent to mention that the majority of the hotels got booked after the International Cricket Council announced the world championship’s schedule. Moreover, the hospitals were also reserved to deal with medical emergencies regarding the fixture.

The prices of airfare to Ahmedabad also surged as fans from both countries will be arriving in the city to watch the game.