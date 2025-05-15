Pakistan, India DGMOs agree to continue ceasefire in hotline contact

Pakistan and India’s Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) have agreed to continue the ceasefire agreement between the two nations, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

As per details shared by credible sources, Pakistan and India’s DGMOs Major General Kashif Abdullah and Lieutenant General Rajeev Ghai held a third round of communication and reinforced their commitment to maintaining peace along the Line of Control (LoC).

During the conversation, both sides agreed on additional confidence-building measures to strengthen the existing ceasefire and emphasized the importance of continued restraint and stability along the LoC.

The exchange also reaffirmed understandings reached in the prior contact held earlier this week.

Read more: India-Pakistan ceasefire at risk if water issue not resolved, warns Ishaq Dar

The ceasefire arrangement, brokered through diplomatic efforts led by the United States and other friendly nations, is being viewed as a significant move towards regional stability.

While no official statements have been released by either side regarding the latest contact, Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson, Shafqat Ali Khan, is expected to brief the media later today with updates on the outcomes of the communication.

Earlier, Pakistan appreciated US President Donald Trump’s willingness to support efforts aimed at the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute, a longstanding issue that has serious implications for peace and security in South Asia and beyond.

PAK-INDIA CONFLICT