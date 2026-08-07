Pakistan, India drawn in separate groups for Asian Games Hockey

The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) has unveiled the draw and match schedule for the Asian Games 2026, with arch-rivals India and Pakistan drawn in separate groups.

The 20th Asian Games are scheduled to be held in Nagoya, Japan, from 19 September to 4 October.

Pakistan have been drawn in Pool B of the 12-team men’s hockey competition alongside Malaysia, China, Oman, Uzbekistan and Thailand.

The Green Shirts will begin their campaign against Thailand on 20 September before facing Uzbekistan a day later.

They will then take on China on 24 September, followed by matches against Malaysia on 26 September and Oman on 28 September to complete the group stage.

Under the tournament format, each team will play the other sides in its group once, with the top two teams from each pool progressing to the semi-finals on 1 October.

The remaining teams will compete in classification matches, while the winners of the semi-finals will meet in the gold medal match on 3 October.

For the unversed, Hockey has featured at every Asian Games since the 1958 edition in Tokyo, while the women’s competition was introduced at the 1982 Games in New Delhi.

Pakistan are the most successful nation in the men’s event, having won a record eight gold medals.

India have claimed four men’s titles—in 1966, 1998, 2014 and 2023—and have also won nine silver and three bronze medals.

Pakistan’s Asian Games campaign will come a month after their return to the FIH Hockey World Cup, ending their absence from the tournament.

The World Cup will be co-hosted by the Netherlands and Belgium from 15 to 30 August.

Pakistan will open their World Cup campaign against England on 15 August before facing Wales two days later. They will conclude the group stage against arch-rivals India on 19 August.