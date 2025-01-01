web analytics
14.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, January 2, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India on Wednesday exchanged, through the diplomatic channels, lists of prisoners in each other’s custody.

“The Government of Pakistan handed over a list of 266 Indian prisoners in Pakistan (49 civilian prisoners and 217 fishermen) to a representative of the High Commission of India in Islamabad,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement.

Simultaneously, the Government of India shared the list of Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails to an officer of Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi.

According to the list, there were a total of 462 Pakistanis in Indian jails (381 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen).

The simultaneous exchange of lists took place in pursuance of the Consular Access Agreement of 2008. Under the Agreement, both countries were required to exchange the lists of prisoners in each other’s custody on 1st January and 1st July, every year.

“Separately, the Government of India has been urged to release and repatriate all those Pakistanis (52 civilian prisoners and 56 fishermen), who have completed their respective sentence and whose national status stands confirmed,” it was further added.

The spokesperson said the government of India had also been urged to ensure safety, security and well-being of all Pakistani or believed-to-be Pakistani prisoners, awaiting their release and repatriation.

Furthermore, a request for grant of consular access to 38 missing defence personnel of 1965 and 1971 wars had been made, it was added.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.