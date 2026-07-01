Pakistan and India exchange lists of prisoners

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India on Wednesday exchanged lists of prisoners in each other’s jails through the diplomatic channels.

Pakistan has handed over the list of 715 Indian prisoners to India including 306 fishermen and 409 other civilian prisoners.

Pakistan’s charge d affaires in New Delhi Saad Warraich handed over the list to the Indian officials.

Indian charge d affaires in Pakistan, Geetika Srivastava, handed over the list of Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails to Pakistan.

The simultaneous exchange of lists took place in pursuance of the Consular Access Agreement of 2008. Under the Agreement, both countries have been required to exchange the lists of prisoners in each other’s custody on 1st January and 1st July, every year.