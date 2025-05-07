Pakistani celebrities condemn India’s ‘cowardly’ attacks

Leading stars of Pakistani showbiz, including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and Mawra Hocane, among others, turned to social media to strongly condemn India’s missile attack on Pakistan, resulting in the martyrdom of at least 26 civilians and significant casualties.

On her Instagram stories, Mahira Khan reposted a tweet by Fatima Bhutto regarding the Indian strikes, targeting civilian areas at six different locations in Pakistan and termed it as ‘seriously cowardly’.

“May Allah protect our country, may better sense prevail. Ameen,” noted the ‘Love Guru’ actor.

‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ star Hania Aamir, who was reportedly all set for her first cross-border collaboration in a Punjabi film before she was dropped overnight, following last month’s Pahalgam attack, also spoke up on the violence on innocent people and penned, “I don’t have fancy words right now. I just have anger, pain and a heavy heart.”

“A child is gone. Families are shattered. And for what? This is not how you protect anyone. This is cruelty – plain and simple,” she asserted. “You don’t get to bomb innocent people and call it strategy. This isn’t strength. This is shameful. This is cowardly.”

Condemning the attack, Mawra Hocane also expressed her grief on the martyrdom of innocent civilians, noting, “Strongly condemn India’s cowardly attack on Pakistan, innocent civilians have lost their lives. May Allah protect us all, may sense prevail.”

On the other hand, her elder sister, actor-producer Urwa Hocane, called out India over its actions and for promoting false propaganda for the upcoming political campaign. “We are not fighting a war enemy at the moment. We are fighting a petty neighbour with a small ego-centric mindset that wants to prove a fake propaganda point of view for a mere political campaign coming up. Disgusting,” she wrote.

Other actors like Bilal Abbas Khan, Usama Khan, Farhan Saeed, Muneeb Butt and Fawad Khan also condemned India’s cowardly attacks and disgraceful actions.

In a series of text posts on Instagram, the ‘Ms. Marvel’ actor offered his condolences to the families of the victims, and penned, “My deepest condolences to the families of those injured or killed in this shameful attack. I pray for the souls of the deceased and strength for their loved ones in the days to come.”

“A respectful request to all: stop stoking the flames with rabble-rousing words. It is not even worth the lives of innocent people. May better sense prevail,” Khan added.

