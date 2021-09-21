FO welcomes Saudi FM ‘s remarks on mediation between Pakistan, India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday welcomed remarks from Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan during his India tour terming Kashmir as a disputed issue and offering to mediate between the two countries, ARY NEWS reported.

The Foreign Office spokesman said that the Saudi foreign minister has termed Kashmir as a dispute between Pakistan and India and stressed the need to resolve issues through talks.

“We welcome the Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan’s offer for a mediation,” he said adding that the UN Secretary General has also offered mediation multiple times between the two countries.

The foreign office said that Pakistan has always welcomed every mediation effort whereas India always rejected such initiatives. “We call for resolution of Kashmir issue through peaceful means and talks,” he said while stressing upon the need to implement UN resolutions on Kashmir.

Read More: PUTIN CALLS MODI AS RUSSIA OFFERS MEDIATION BETWEEN INDIA, PAKISTAN

This is not the first time that world powers have offered to mediate between Pakistan and India.

In September 2019, the then US President Donald Trump, during the bilateral meeting with PM Imran Khan, on if he’ll offer to mediate again on Kashmir issue said: “I am ready, willing and able. It’s a complex issue. It’s been going on for a long time. But if both want it, I will be ready to do it.”