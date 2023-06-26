Pakistan, India should maintain ceasefire on LOC: US State Deptt

WASHINGTON: The US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that Pakistan and India should maintain ceasefire on the Line of Control (LOC), ARY News reported

The spokesperson of the US State Department Matthew Miller said in a press briefing that the people of Pakistan have been severely affected by terrorism for many years.

He said that the US is aware of measures taken by Pakistan against terrorism and the arrest and conviction of Sajid Mir is one of them. Pakistan was part of the Counter Terrorism Dialogue 2023, he added.

Matthew Miller also asked Pakistan to continue the ban on terrorist groups and the US is in constant contact with Pakistani officials.

The US state department spokesperson said that the United States keeps on raising the issue regarding human rights with India and President Joe Biden also mentioned this in his news conference.

Earlier, Pakistan summoned the United States (US) Deputy Chief of Mission to Foreign Office (FO) and conveyed a demarche regarding the US-India Joint Statement issued after a meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden.

“The US Deputy Chief of Mission was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) this evening and a demarche was made to him regarding the June 22 US-India Joint Statement,” the foreign office spokesperson said in a statement.

It is pertinent to mention here that the White House issued a statement saying that both Modi and Biden “strongly condemned cross-border terrorism, the use of terrorist proxies and called on Pakistan to take immediate action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for launching terrorist attacks”.

“President Biden and Prime Minister Modi reiterated the call for concerted action against all UN-listed terrorist groups including Al-Qaeda, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar e-Tayyiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and Hizb-ul-Mujhahideen,” the joint statement had said.