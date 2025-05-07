UN chief voices concern over Indian aggression, urges restraint

NEW YORK: United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres expressed serious concern over rising Indian aggression against Pakistan, urging both Islamabad and New Dehli to exercise maximum restraint amid escalating regional tensions.

In a message, the UN chief stated that the world cannot afford a military conflict between two nuclear-armed neighbors, emphasizing the need for de-escalation and diplomacy.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has formally apprised the United Nations (UN) of India’s provocative actions.

“On instructions of the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to UN in New York has informed the President of the UN Security Council, the President of the General Assembly and the UN Secretary General about the blatant aggression by India in gross violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and international law, endangering international peace and security,” Islamabad said.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN said the country retains the right to respond appropriately to Indian aggression, asserting that India has committed a grave violation of international law.

The Security Council has also been told that Pakistan reserves the right to respond to the Indian strikes.