Pakistan condemns Kashmir killings, summons Indian envoy over Assam incidents

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday condemned the extra-judicial killing of three more Kashmiris in the occupied Kashmir besides also summoning Indian Charge d’ Affaires to express concern over the recent targeting of Muslims in Assam, ARY NEWS reported.

According to Foreign Office spokesman, the Indian Charge d’ Affaires was summoned to the Foreign Office today and conveyed Pakistan’s grave concern over the recent targeting of Muslims in India’s State of Assam, where a brutal eviction drive against the Muslim residents of the State has been launched.

The video which shows killing of an unarmed man by the police and the desecration of his mortal remains by the individuals embedded with the security forces is shocking beyond belief.

It was conveyed to the Indian official that the recent incidents of violence are, unfortunately, only a continuation of the relentless anti-Muslim violence which has become a norm in India under state patronage.

Security forces are either themselves involved in perpetrating brutalities against Muslims with impunity or provide protection to the ‘Hindutva’ extremists and terrorists who regularly indulge in lynching and other forms of torture against Muslims.

A series of anti-Muslim and anti-minority legislations enacted by Government of India and incidents of violence against Muslim highlight the rising levels of intolerance and lack of respect for the minority communities in India.

The Indian Charge d’ Affaires was told that the Indian government must investigate the recent anti-Muslim violence in Assam and other such incidents that have happened throughout India and punish the perpetrators of these crimes. It should also take measures to stop such incidents from recurring in the future.

Pakistan condemns killings of three Kashmiris in occupied territory

Furthermore, Pakistan strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of three more innocent Kashmiris by Indian forces in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement from the Foreign Office read that Pakistan strongly condemns the extra-judicial killing of three Kashmiris, including a 65-year-old man, in Uri sector along the LoC in the occupied Kashmir.

“This is another example of India’s unabated state-terrorism being perpetrated against Kashmiris for decades,” it said adding that the so-called “anti-infiltration” operation in Uri is the typical false flag operation by India that Pakistan has been warning the world about. This is an old Indian ploy to malign Pakistan.

It is high time that India recognized that no amount of staged-managed mischief and brutal clamp down on Kashmiris can suppress the Kashmiris’ movement to achieve right to self-determination nor would it mislead the world into accepting India’s desperate attempt to portray that as a victim of terrorism.

Indian Occupation Army has intensified extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris in so-called “cordon-and-search” operations. More than 100 Kashmiris have been martyred this year.