Overbilling: Industrial sector paid billions for electricity they never consumed

ISLAMABAD: Power Division in its report disclosed to collect additional Rs 225 billion electricity bills per year from local industries in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Power Minister, Owais Laghari, expressed displeasure over the prevailing policy of burdening industries with excessive overbilling.

Sources within the Power Division stated that the industries are subsidizing protected consumers for Rs 225 billion.

According to sources within the industry, businesses are currently facing a significant burden as they are being charged more than the cost in electricity bills.

This additional financial strain has rendered many industries uncompetitive in the market.

Sources claimed that the federal government discussed a proposal to subsidize protected consumers through the Social Security Program – an attempt to alleviate the burden on industries.

