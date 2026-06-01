ISLAMABAD: The country’s annual inflation rate surged to 11.7 percent (pc) in May 2026, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Inflation stood at 10.9 pc in April 2026, while it was significantly lower at 3.5 pc in May 2025, showing a sharp year-on-year increase.

The statistics show that inflation in urban areas remained at 11.7 pc, while in rural areas it was recorded at 11.5 pc during May.

The Bureau reported that non-food, non-energy inflation stood at 9.8 pc, reflecting continued price pressure in core sectors.

Key sectors in Pakistan recorded significant increases over the past year. Transport fares rose by 37 pc, while housing, electricity, gas, and fuel costs increased by 17 pc.

Prices of food items increased by 8 pc annually, while education costs rose by 8.37 pc and healthcare services increased by 7.54 pc. Restaurant and hotel charges also went up by 5.69 pc.

Among clothing items, apparel and footwear prices rose by 8.77 pc, while wheat flour saw a monthly increase of 11.21 pc. Market prices of wheat also recorded a 7.78 pc rise.

The report further noted increases in several daily-use items, including potatoes, bakery products, meat, and powdered milk. Essential commodities such as milk, cooking oil, and ghee also became more expensive in Pakistan.

Additionally, shoe prices increased by 29 pc, and postal services rose by 9 pc during the month, according to the official data.