In a significant achievement for Pakistan, Lahore’s Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Oncology Lahore (INMOL) has been included in the global network of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The INMOL Cancer Hospital in Lahore has formally been awarded the status of a collaborating centre, with a commemorative plaque presented to mark the recognition. The designation follows an agreement signed in Vienna, granting the institution international status.

The agreement was signed by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, in the presence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at a high-level ceremony held in Vienna.

Officials stated that PAEC’s cancer hospitals are a source of hope for patients across the country, reflecting global confidence in Pakistan’s capabilities in cancer treatment. They added that five Pakistani institutions have now been designated as IAEA collaborating centres, calling it a matter of national pride.

The recognition underscores a commitment to research, training, and quality patient care, according to INMOL’s administration.

Additionally, a state-of-the-art HyperArc machine worth Rs1.4 billion has been inaugurated at the hospital. The facility provides affordable treatment to around 150,000 patients annually and is equipped with advanced linear accelerators and imaging systems.

The institution has trained hundreds of oncologists, medical physicists, and technologists. PAEC currently operates a network of 21 cancer hospitals nationwide, collectively treating over one million patients each year.